Crowsnest Pass RCMP Lay Arson Charges

Crowsnest Pass, Alta. – The RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit, Alberta Forestry along with the Crowsnest Pass RCMP detachment have been actively investigating a suspicious fire locate in a wooded area directly south of Coleman Alta. that occurred on May 2, 2020.

The Forestry Crimes Unit was able to identify an individual responsible for the suspicious fire and charges are currently being sought for Arson and possession of incendiary device.

As charges have not been sworn in court, the name of the individual is not being released.

Should you have information relating to this or any other crime, please contact the Crowsnest Pass RCMP detachment at 403-562-2867. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.