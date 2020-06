Kananaksis Alberta, On June 9th, 2020, Cochrane RCMP received a complaint of a missing Paraglider near Elbow falls in Kananaskis Alberta. With the help of Kananaskis Emergency Services, a 56 year old male from Calgary was located deceased. From the initial stages of the investigation police believe that the victim got struck in a tree during his descent and then fell some distance. The deceased has been taken to the Medical Examiner as the investigation continues.