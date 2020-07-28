Cochrane RCMP and Alberta Sheriff locate dangerous driver off Highway 1

Cochrane, Alta. – the Cochrane RCMP received multiple complaints of a dangerous driver on Highway 1 east bound coming from Canmore.

A black Toyota 4 Runner was believed to be involved in a number of hit and run collisions and was being driven in and out of ditches and the median and then drove backwards in the east bound lane. The driver had been wearing a mask and waving a stick like object out the window before coming to stop on Old Banff Coach Road.

An Alberta Sheriff along with members of the RCMP located the vehicle with the driver on the roof acting erratically. The male driver was taken into custody without incident. Old Banff Coach Road was impassable for a time while the investigation took place and is now passable again.

No further updates are anticipated.

Cochrane RCMP are looking for anyone who had witnessed the vehicle driving dangerously along Highway 1 from Canmore to Old Banff Coach Road to call the Cochrane RCMP Detachment at 403-851-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”.