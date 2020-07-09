Claresholm Fair Days Will Feature a Reverse Parade

Claresholm Fair Days takes place the second weekend in August every summer. Fair Days celebrates what small town living truly means with a Bench Show, parade, show ‘n’ shine, rodeo events, pancake breakfasts, and much more! This year we are also celebrating the 115th year of Claresholm as a Town! We hope you will stop by for a visit!

Claresholm Fair Days 2020 will be August 6 – 9.

Fair Days 2020 will still be held, while following the Guidelines set out by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Theme for 2020 is “Dogs: Man’s Best Friend”.

The 2020 Fair Days parade will be held at the Community Centre as a reverse parade! Email eda@claresholm.ca for more information about the parade and how to register your float!

Please watch for further updates on the upcoming Fair Days celebrations.

2020 Bench Show

NOTICE

The Claresholm & District Fair Days Bench Show Board will adhere to the Provincial Health Guidelines regarding summer events.



Therefore, the Claresholm & District Fair Days Bench Show (Aug 6, 7, 8, 2020) is cancelled.



Save your 2019 -2020 Bench Show Catalogue. The plan is to have the 2020 Bench Show in August of 2021.



Thank you for your involvement over the years. Without the participation of so many volunteers the Claresholm & District Fair Days Bench Show would have been extinct before now……..It has not reached the point of extinction….just a hiatus!

