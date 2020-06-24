Claresholm and Nanton RCMP Involved in Pursuits and Arrest of Suspect

On June 21st, at approximately 8:15 am, Claresholm RCMP were checking a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen. The driver was asleep in the vehicle and as the RCMP member approached the vehicle, the driver awoke and put the 1 ton pickup in motion slamming into 2 police vehicles. One police vehicle was disabled, the other entered into a pursuit that was terminated when it was deemed to be too dangerous to the public.

On June 23rd, the same vehicle was seen by a Nanton RCMP member in Nanton. The vehicle had parked in a driveway in town. When the member started to approach, the driver put the vehicle in motion, and in his attempt to depart, collided with the Police vehicle. A pursuit ensued, leaving Nanton and heading into rural areas east of Nanton.

A civilian noticed the police action in the rural area, as the pursuit had gone passed his house on more than one occasion. This civilian decided to pull his own vehicle across the roadway and abandon it, in an effort the slow or stop the chase. The pursued vehicle chose to slam into this parked vehicle, disabling his in the process. the suspect was taken to Claresholm Hospital to be checked, but was not admitted. No civilians or police officers injured in the incident.

25 year old Hudson SOLL from Vulcan Alberta is facing a total of 31 charges including 2 counts of assault on police, 2 counts of flight from police, 2 counts of escape lawful custody, 3 counts of mischief, Possession of stolen property, 3 firearms offences and a number of vehicle offences and breaches of conditions all under the Criminal Code.

The RCMP would like to remind citizens that these situations can be dangerous, volatile and unpredictable. We do not encourage the public to engage in these types of events for their safety.