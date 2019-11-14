Christmas at the Gallery

Gingerbread Station

Opens November 15th

The Okotoks Art Gallery will become the Gingerbread Station for the holiday season. Drop in to see some fantastic gingerbread creations.

Tree of Warmth

The Tree of Warmth

November 15-December 12



Share the warmth this holiday season with our Tree of Warmth. You can bring in new scarves, gloves, hats, socks, and slippers to the Okotoks Art Gallery to decorate our Tree of Warmth. All of the winter items collected will be donate to local and regional charities. NEW: we are also accepting unopened family-friendly board games and baby items for local families in need.

Spirit of Christmas

November 15-December 21

During the holiday season, the Okotoks Art Gallery will be transformed into the Spirit of Christmas, your best choice for holiday gift shopping, all crafted by local artisans. Everything in this holiday showcase will be priced under $200 so you can enjoy this brilliant, yet affordable, original art.