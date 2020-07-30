Celebrating Leaders in Family Violence Prevention

Community leaders from across Alberta have been recognized with Inspiration Awards for their work providing support and building safer communities for those experiencing abuse.
The Inspiration Awards celebrate those raising awareness of family violence, sexual violence and abuse, and advancing healthy relationships.
Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney presented a total of 17 awards to individuals, organizations and businesses showing leadership in violence prevention and promoting healthy relationships at a ceremony held July 24 at Government House.
“These awards recognize outstanding community leaders who have gone above and beyond in helping prevent family violence, sexual violence and bullying in their communities. Congratulations to all award recipients and nominees, and thank you for your hard work and dedication to helping vulnerable Albertans.”Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services
Award recipients for 2020
Family Violence Prevention
- Paul Kent
- Christine Berry
- Carlene Donnelly
- The Today Family Violence Help Centre
- Stop Abuse in Families (SAIF) Society
- Islamic Family & Social Services Association
- High Level Community Policing Society
- Higgerty Law
Sexual Violence Prevention
- Dr. Kiara Mikita
- Tammy Shopland
- MacEwan Anti-Violence Education Network
- Bow Valley Harmony Project
Bullying Prevention
- Caroline Gosling (Missal)
- Brett Todd
Innovation
- Dr. Deinera Exner-Cortens
- Ever Active Schools
Lifetime Achievement
- Penny Mickanuck
More information can be found at alberta.ca/InspirationAwards.