Celebrating Leaders in Family Violence Prevention

Community leaders from across Alberta have been recognized with Inspiration Awards for their work providing support and building safer communities for those experiencing abuse.

The Inspiration Awards celebrate those raising awareness of family violence, sexual violence and abuse, and advancing healthy relationships.

Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney presented a total of 17 awards to individuals, organizations and businesses showing leadership in violence prevention and promoting healthy relationships at a ceremony held July 24 at Government House.

“These awards recognize outstanding community leaders who have gone above and beyond in helping prevent family violence, sexual violence and bullying in their communities. Congratulations to all award recipients and nominees, and thank you for your hard work and dedication to helping vulnerable Albertans.”Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

Award recipients for 2020

Family Violence Prevention

Paul Kent

Christine Berry

Carlene Donnelly

The Today Family Violence Help Centre

Stop Abuse in Families (SAIF) Society

Islamic Family & Social Services Association

High Level Community Policing Society

Higgerty Law

Sexual Violence Prevention

Dr. Kiara Mikita

Tammy Shopland

MacEwan Anti-Violence Education Network

Bow Valley Harmony Project

Bullying Prevention

Caroline Gosling (Missal)

Brett Todd

Innovation

Dr. Deinera Exner-Cortens

Ever Active Schools

Lifetime Achievement

Penny Mickanuck

More information can be found at alberta.ca/InspirationAwards.

