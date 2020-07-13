Canmore RCMP Respond to Multiple Injury Calls; one Hiker Fatally Injured

Canmore, Alberta – On July 11, 2020, Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Public Safety and Kananaskis Emergency Services responded to multiple separate calls for injuries sustained on and near Mount Yamnuska in Kananaskis Country, off the 1A Highway near Canmore, Alberta.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Public Safety and Kananaskis Emergency Services responded to a call for an injured hiker. A 30 year old Calgary male was hiking in the scree section of the popular trail when he fell approximately 20 feet, sustaining injuries. There were a number of bystanders in the area who immediately assisted the male. Within minutes of the initial fall, several boulders dislodged from the scree slope above, striking the injured male and the bystanders. The male suffered a head injury as a result. First aid and other life saving measures were initiated by the bystanders.

Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Public Safety, Alpine Helicopters, EMS, STARS Air Ambulance and RCMP were dispatched to assist the injured male. Unfortunately despite all life saving measures, the 30 year old male succumbed to his injuries. Canmore RCMP wish to extend their condolences to the hiker’s family. No further information will be released as Police are in the process of notifying his family.

Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Public Safety, Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alpine Helicopters and EMS later responded to two additional, separate and unrelated incidents. At approximately 4:10 p.m., they were again called to assist for a 24 year old male who sustained a head injury following a fall on the scree slope. He was transported by ground ambulance to Calgary with undetermined injuries. Just before 7 p.m., an additional call for a hiker suffering from a fracture was reported.

At 4:10 pm, Canmore RCMP and EMS responded to reports of a single motorcycle collision on Highway 1A near the entrance to Mount Yamnuska day use are. The motorcyclist was travelling Eastbound on Highway 1A in a group with others when he went off the Highway on a curve and entered the ditch. The motorcyclist suffered undetermined injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to Calgary. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision.