  • July 27, 2020
  • Last Update July 27, 2020 9:52 am
  • Alberta, Canada
Canmore RCMP Investigating Vehicle Break-ins

Canmore, Alta. – On July 24, 2020 Canmore RCMP responded to several calls regarding vehicle break-ins at the Heart Creek Trail parking lot in Kananaskis Country.

In the month of July police also responded to similar reports of break-ins to vehicles at the Yamnuska parking lot and various parking destinations along Highway 40.

Police would like to advise the public that if you are parking in these areas, please ensure your vehicle is locked and no valuables are left inside as the incidents reported did happen during daylight hours.

If you witnessed anything suspicious at the Heart Creek Trail parking lot on July 24, 2020, please contact Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

The investigations into these incidents continue.

