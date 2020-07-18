Canada’s Major Housing Markets’ Speed of Recovery to Vary

Significant employment and income declines, coupled with uncertainty over the future trajectory of the virus and employment and income conditions, will lower demand for housing in 2020. The Housing Market Outlook — Special Edition (HMO) released today by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) forecasts housing starts, sales and prices for Canada’s major housing markets are likely to remain below their pre-COVID-19 levels over the forecast period. The precise timing and speed of the recovery in major markets is highly uncertain and will vary considerably.

Building on the release of CMHC’s HMO on May 27, 2020, which provided housing forecasts for Canada and the Provinces, this report provides projections for housing activity in Canada’s largest urban centres until the end of 2022: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal. A backgrounder with full details for each market is at the end of this release.

“COVD-19 has had unprecedented impacts on Canada’s urban centres. Short-term uncertainty will lead to severe declines in sales activity and in new construction,” said Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC’s Deputy Chief Economist. “As the virus is overcome, cities will bounce back but there is significant uncertainty with respect to the path and timing of the recovery.”

Key findings:

Necessary health measures and economic contraction will lower demand in the housing market. These effects will be exacerbated by uncertainty about the trajectory of the virus and over the economic fallout. House prices in Canada’s major centres will fall as a result, and are unlikely to recover over the horizon of this report.

Sales and construction have dropped and will continue to drop across Canada’s major markets. Resale activity and average house prices will fall across all markets but the rate and magnitude of declines of both will vary.

Average prices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa are expected to rebound sooner and in the 2020 – 2021 period, while average prices in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary are not expected to see a rebound until later in the forecast period.

Due to the uncertainties around oil prices and path of the regional economy, average home prices are expected to see declines in Calgary and Edmonton.

Lower immigration and less mobility within Canada, coupled with a surplus of buildings under construction could lead to vacancy rates increasing in the rental market. However, these increases will be in markets with historically low vacancy rates and are likely to be short-lived as demand for rental continues to grow in the medium term.

Understanding our forecast:

Our outlook covers a range of plausible scenarios. The HMO — Special Edition incorporates a wider range for housing indicators than we normally publish, reflecting the heightened risks and uncertainties of the current context. The upper bound of the forecast depicts a more optimistic scenario while the lower bound shows a more significant and protracted downturn in the economy and housing market. Our framework is based on key drivers of the housing market activity, including gross domestic product (GDP), trends in the labour market, demography, incomes and mortgage-lending conditions.

Starting in 2020, we moved the release of the HMO to the spring to align with the annual needs of our clients, data availability and our corporate reporting.

2018 2019 2020(F) 2021(F) 2022(F) (L) (H) (L) (H) (L) (H) Vancouver Total Starts 23,404 28,141 11,925 17,710 15,290 23,475 16,050 24,060 MLS® Sales 33,057 33,535 27,290 29,515 25,590 29,800 27,100 32,370 MLS® Average Price ($) 966,866 923,195 892,790 918,555 827,760 889,455 809,215 888,580 Calgary Total Starts 10,971 11,909 4,300 6,745 7,375 10,945 9,200 12,771 MLS® Sales 20,534 20,938 15,300 18,380 15,130 19,965 17,680 22,130 MLS® Average Price ($) 460,619 443,254 390,400 432,800 341,700 411,000 335,300 399,800 Edmonton Total Starts 10,038 10,720 4,020 6,400 6,115 9,075 7,630 10,590 MLS® Sales 18,486 18,524 13,380 16,550 10,760 16,040 11,550 16,970 MLS® Average Price ($) 374,577 364,558 316,700 353,600 276,000 336,700 270,900 325,500 Toronto Total Starts 41,107 30,462 16,880 22,660 25,315 33,340 29,590 37,935 MLS® Sales 78,477 88,223 76,000 82,000 69,000 79,000 72,000 85,000 MLS® Average Price ($) 787,976 819,544 825,000 870,000 739,000 840,000 770,000 880,000 Ottawa Total Starts 7,539 7,782 4,800 6,500 5,500 7,600 5,800 8,200 MLS® Sales 17,699 18,882 14,200 16,100 12,800 15,100 13,400 16,700 MLS® Average Price ($) 408,951 443,504 451,500 481,000 406,000 460,000 415,000 490,000 Montreal Total Starts 25,000 25,112 14,000 20,200 19,000 25,750 17,500 25,000 Centris® Sales 46,695 51,329 46,500 49,600 43,500 48,500 43,500 51,500 Centris® Average Price ($) 384,713 408,401 405,000 422,800 392,000 425,000 398,000 442,000

Muliple Listing Service® (MLS®) is a registered trademark of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

QPAREB by Centris®. The Centris® system contains all the listings of Quebec Real Estate Board

Source: CMHC (Starts and Completions Survey, Market Absorption Survey), Statistics Canada, CREA, Centris, CMHC, (F) Forecasts by CMHC (2020 – 2022)

The forecasts included in this document are based on information available as of June 5th, 2020. (L) = Low end of range. (H) = High end of range.