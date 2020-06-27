Canada Day 2020 in Calgary

Oh Canada. Let’s get ready to celebrate at home and online. We might have to be apart physically, but we can still celebrate together as a city and country.

How to plan for Canada Day

Before Canada Day, you can start making plans to:

Dress in red and white, you could wear your favourite Calgary team jersey or cowboy hat if you have one.

Paint your face.

Put up your Christmas or outdoor lights. Turn them on by 10 p.m. (sunset) on July 1 to join the Calgary Tower in lighting up our city.

Decorate your house, yard or balcony in red and white. Display your Canada flag and show off your Canada-inspired family crafts.

Have a pancake breakfast with your family or outdoor picnic in your yard or balcony.

Check out this Celebration Kit for interactive, creative and educational activities for the whole family.

Help support local business on July 1st, consider ordering your favourite local food for take-in.

Share your at-home celebrations on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok using #OCanadaYYC.

Virtual Canada Day concert

Make sure your at home Canada Day plans include watching the premiere of our Virtual Canada Day Celebration presented by CBC Calgary. Hosts: David Gray, Angela Knight, Doug Dirks and Rob Brown.

When: 5 p.m. on July 1st

Where: on our YouTube and Facebook pages

Musical performances by Calgary artists:

Canada Day daytime and evening shows

Canada Day Across the Country

This daytime show offers a virtual tour of the celebrations with many surprises. With hosts Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord, discover talented artists from Sudbury, Montreal, Quebec, Moncton, Winnipeg, Yellowknife and Calgary.

When/where: 1 p.m. on CBC television, 11 a.m. on Canadian Heritage’s social media platforms, July 1st.

Learn about Canada Day Across the Country

Canada Day Together

This evening show is a unique edition of Canada’s annual iconic celebration featuring original artistic collaborations between performers from coast to coast to coast. The night will wind up with a montage of the best Canada Day fireworks from past years.

When/where: 8 p.m. on CBC television, 6 p.m. on Canadian Heritage’s social media platforms, July 1st.

Learn about Canada Day Together

Virtual fireworks

When: 10 p.m. on July 1

Smartphone and tablet users can catch a three minute augmented reality fireworks show. Point your device at the night sky and experience the same visual and sound effects as a real fireworks display! Alternatives are available for desktop and laptop users. Learn how to see the virtual fireworks

Partners

Calgary Public Library

Celebrate Canada Day 2020 from the comfort of your home. Join us for a fun-filled afternoon to celebrate our national pride including a special, virtual storytime, streamed family-friendly performances, an Instagram contest and more.

Fort Calgary

Watch the Fort Calgary website and social media channels. There will be a mix of family-friendly fun and thought-provoking discussions about the complex stories related to July 1st. Everything will be live and online so you can enjoy right in your home!

Supported by:

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​