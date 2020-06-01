Camping in Alberta’s Parks

Day Use is permitted. Outhouse facilities are open where feasible – be prepared with your own hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Campgrounds open starting June 1 at 50% capacity. Second RV units will not be permitted on campsites. We are monitoring our actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will adjust as needed.

Equipment/People Permitted on a Campsite

The maximum number of motor vehicles, tents, recreational vehicles and trailers permitted on a campsite is three, of which only two may be used as sleeping quarters. EXCEPTION – when two tents are used as sleeping quarters, two motor vehicles may be permitted.

The camping fee applies to each accommodation unit on a campsite. EXCEPTION – if the second accommodation unit is a tent and there is only one motor vehicle registered to the site, there is no additional charge for the tent.

A campsite must be large enough to accommodate the maximum number of allowable units. Depending on a campsite’s design and dimensions, a campground manager may decide that only one camping accommodation unit may be assigned to that campsite. Call the campground direct to find out if a second unit will be permitted upon check-in.

No more than six people may occupy a campsite unless they are all members of the same family unit.

Download the Regulations in Alberta’s Provincial Parks & Recreation Areas pamphlet.

Front Country Camping

Individual Campsites Accommodates one camping accommodation unit per campsite.

An additional full camping fee may be charged for a second unit. Group Camping Areas Group camping areas (and group day use areas) are available in several provincial parks.

These areas are ideal for company and club functions, family reunions, and other special events. Comfort Camping Comfort camping is an easy, convenient alternative to traditional camping. Walk-in Tenting Walk-in tenting campsites are accessible by foot; they are located a short distance from the nearest parking area.

These sites are noted in the details for each campground. Equestrian Camping Equestrian campgrounds are equipped with such facilities as hitching rails, horse corrals and loading ramps.

Most equestrian campgrounds are auto-accessible but a few are located in the backcountry. Winter Camping Some campgrounds stay open year-round and offer winter camping.

Backcountry Camping

Backcountry campgrounds are accessible by foot, horseback or mountain bike and are normally located a considerable distance from the nearest parking area. There are two types of backcountry camping – “designated” and “random”.

Check our backcountry safety information before you go.