Calgary Ring Road Passes Major Construction Milestones

The final construction contract for the Calgary Ring Road has been awarded.

The contract for the final portion of the West Calgary Ring Road has been awarded to Calgary Safelink Partners for

$277 million. Construction will get underway this summer on the south portion of the road, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

“The ring road is a critical project that has been years in the making and Calgarians have been waiting decades for it to be completed. When construction wraps up, the ring road will provide more than 100 kilometres of free-flow travel, making it faster and easier for Calgarians and job creators to get around Alberta’s largest city. Most importantly, this major infrastructure project will help get Albertans back to work by supporting thousands of much-needed jobs.”Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation

“I know I speak for myself and the constituents of Calgary-West when I say that the completion of the Calgary Ring Road has been highly anticipated in our riding. The Calgary Ring Road is a necessary project that will bring greater efficiency and free flow of traffic to our city, and I eagerly await the final phase to begin construction this summer.”Mike Ellis, MLA for Calgary West

“This project is something that the people of Calgary-Bow have been looking forward to for some time. I am pleased to see that the final construction contract has been awarded and like many of my neighbours, I am eagerly looking forward to greater connectivity with the city and the province once the project has finished. Finishing the ring road will make life better for the people of Calgary-Bow.”Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education and MLA for Calgary-Bow

Another milestone was recently marked by the completion of about 80 per cent of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road, which is on schedule to be completed in fall 2021. A portion of the road will open this fall.

Quick facts

Budget 2020 allocated about $1.4 billion for the Calgary Ring Road.

Once complete, the ring road will provide 101 kilometres of free-flow travel around Calgary, and its construction will support more than 8,000 jobs.

Southwest Calgary Ring Road

The Southwest Calgary Ring Road will connect Highway 8 and Macleod Trail.

Construction began in 2016 and will be completed in 2021.

A portion of the road between Glenmore Trail and Fish Creek Boulevard is expected to open to traffic in fall 2020.

West Calgary Ring Road

The West Calgary Ring Road connects Highway 8 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

The West Calgary Ring Road will be completed in three sections: North project (Trans-Canada Highway to Old Banff Coach Road) West Bow River Bridge project South project (Old Banff Coach Road to Highway 8)

The South project is targeted for completion in 2024 due to delays in relocating the ENMAX utility line, which required Alberta Utilities Commission approval, as well as considerations for the COVID19 pandemic.

Preparations for a new storm pond are complete, and girders have been installed on the new bridge for the Scenic Acres Link NW exit.

The new Bow River Pathway is now open, and work continues on the Trans-Canada Highway and Valley Ridge Boulevard NW interchange.

