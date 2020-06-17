Calgary Humane Society Seeks Information on Neglected Blind Puppy

**WARNING – GRAPHIC IMAGES**

On June 1, 2020, a good Samaritan found a blind and suffering puppy wandering the 2400 block of 43 Street SE in the community of Forest Lawn and turned the stray puppy into a veterinary clinic. The approximately 8-week-old terrier puppy was suffering from a severe eye condition, resulting in one eye rupturing and the other severely swollen.

The puppy required surgical removal of both eyes to rectify his distress. Calgary Humane Society Peace Officers have opened an investigative file due to the neglected condition of the puppy’s eyes.

Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations said, “This poor puppy was vocalizing in pain up to the point of surgery. He was clearly and overtly suffering. Due to the absence of permanent identification and the public location of his discovery, we have not been able to locate an owner. We are hoping that someone recognizes the puppy and knows who the owner is. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation can call 403-205-4455 or report online at calgaryhumane.ca.”

