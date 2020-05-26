Calgary Humane Society: Dog Abandoned Overnight

Calgary, AB — On Friday, April 17, 2020 at approximately 4:30 a.m., a young male German Shepherd dog was tied to a bench outside Calgary Humane Society and abandoned. The offender appeared to drive a newer model black pick-up truck. Calgary Humane Society’s Protection and Investigations department is seeking information from anyone who may recognize this dog or know of this offense.

Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations, said, “While we understand these are unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary Humane Society remains available for emergency situations. Alternatively, this dog could have been taken to a 24-hour veterinary clinic. There is never an excuse to abandon an animal. The temperature during this poor dog’s tethering was subzero and there was no shelter to be sought. Anyone with viable information is asked to contact Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455.”

This is a good opportunity to remind the public that Calgary Humane Society is still operational and available to meet Calgary’s most urgent animal welfare needs. Please be proactive in seeking out veterinary care for your animal. If you are unable to provide this care and criminal actions are being contemplated, as in this case, please reach out to us so we can provide support.

Calgary Humane Society continues to prioritize intakes and will admit those of an emergency nature, including emergency boarding for unforeseen crises (including COVID-19 hospitalizations), pet safekeeping for victims fleeing domestic violence, and surrenders where a risk is posed to the animal.

Calgary Humane Society is a not for profit organization which has been in operation since 1922. CHS provides a vital service to Calgary and surrounding area through sheltering more than 4,000 stray, abandoned and abused animals each year.