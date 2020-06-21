Calgary Council Approves Green Line Program

On Tuesday, June 16, City Council approved Administration’s Green Line recommendation on the updated Stage 1 alignment (from 16 Avenue N. to Shepard) along with changes to construction staging.

“Council’s approval today is a pivotal step in achieving the vision of Green Line promised to Calgarians,” said Michael Thompson, General Manager of Green Line. “The Green Line will improve mobility for all Calgarians connecting communities, employment hubs and key destinations across the city.”

In addition to approving the alignment, Council approved a new construction staging strategy. Administration’s recommendations reflect many thoughtful conversations since the June 1st Green Line Committee meeting with Council and stakeholders and balance the commitment to move forward with Stage 1, with the desire for greater certainty around managing risks.

Green Line Stage 1 will be constructed in three segments:

Segment 1: Elbow River to Shepard

Segment 2A: 2 Avenue SW station to Elbow River

Segment 2B: 16 Avenue N to north of 2 Avenue SW station

“Stage 1 builds the core of the Green Line long-term vision and will enable future incremental expansion as funding is available to realize the full benefits of the rapid transit network,” Thompson said. “High quality transit, like LRT, is a necessity for cities to grow, be attractive to entrepreneurs and a talented workforce, and to be competitive economic centres locally and internationally. Green Line is planned for long-term city shaping and spurring redevelopment and investment opportunities in Calgary and will be an important part of the city’s recovery generating 20,000 jobs.”

Segment 1 of the Green Line is shovel ready. The procurement process will move forward with the Request for Qualifications shortlisted proponents to be announced in June 2020, and the Request for Proposal to be issued no later than July 24, 2020. Given Segment 1 will be delivered as a design build finance project, the proponent teams will be bidding on the project starting on July 24, 2020 however, the detailed design and construction will begin in 2021.

As the city grows, there is a need to make balanced investment choices to ensure all Calgarians can live, work and play sustainably and affordably. Along with the new MAX bus rapid transit lines and the Red and Blue LRT lines, the Green Line will improve mobility choices connecting people to destinations across the city with transit service that is fast, frequent and reliable.

For more information on the Green Line visit Calgary.ca/greenline.