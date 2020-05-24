Calgary and Brooks to Relaunch More Businesses

A significant decline in the number of actives cases of COVID-19 in Calgary and Brooks means both cities can reopen more businesses starting May 25.

“I want to thank everyone in Calgary and Brooks for waiting patiently as we worked together to flatten the curve. We will continue to have a staggered approach to relaunch, but fortunately active cases have come down significantly from the peak of just a few weeks ago and it’s time to continue opening up our economy. I encourage folks to get outside, stay safe, and support local businesses.”Jason Kenney, Premier

Starting May 25, hairstyling and barbershops will be permitted to reopen in Calgary and Brooks, and cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars can reopen for table service at 50 per cent capacity. This is in addition to the reopening of limited businesses and activities in these cities on May 14.

Stage one of Alberta’s relaunch strategy puts safety first as restrictions are gradually lifted. Calgary and Brooks saw a more gradual reopening because of higher case numbers in these two communities. The delay was made to balance public safety with the need to get businesses open and services restored for Albertans.

“Relaunching our province requires continued patience from all of us, and it is critical all Albertans continue to practise the public health measures we’ve put in place to protect Albertans. As we move forward with reopening additional businesses and services in Calgary and Brooks, I remind all Albertans to support local businesses, but to do so in a safe and responsible way. Take appropriate precautions, stay home if you are sick and continue to look out for each other. We will succeed by supporting each other through each stage of relaunch.”Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health

With enhanced testing capacity and contact tracing ability, along with a rapid response plan in place in the event of possible outbreaks, the province has begun to take the incremental steps to reopen some businesses and services.

Stage one – cities of Calgary and Brooks

Opened May 14:

Retail businesses, such as clothing, furniture and bookstores.

All vendors at farmers markets are able to operate.

Museums and art galleries.

Daycares and out-of-school care with limits on occupancy.

Resumption of some scheduled, non-urgent surgeries.

Regulated health professions are permitted to offer services as long as they continue to follow approved guidelines set by their professional colleges.

Opening May 25:

Hairstyling and barbershops.

Cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars will be permitted to reopen for table service only at 50 per cent capacity.

Opening June 1:

Day camps, including summer school, will be permitted with limits on occupancy.

Post-secondary institutions will continue to deliver courses; however, there will be more flexibility to include in-person delivery once the existing health order prohibiting in-person classes is lifted.

Places of worship and funeral services can be expanded if they follow specific guidance already online.

The new alberta.ca/bizconnect web page provides business owners with information on health and safety guidelines for general workplaces, as well as sector-specific guidelines for those able to open in stage one. Businesses allowed to reopen during stage one are subject to strict infection prevention and control measures, and will be carefully monitored for compliance with public health orders. It is up to each business operator to determine if they are ready to open and ensure all guidance has been met.



Physical distancing requirements of two metres remain in place through all stages of relaunch and hygiene practices will continue to be required of businesses and individuals, along with instructions for Albertans to stay home when exhibiting symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, or sore throat. Albertans are also encouraged to wear non-medical masks when out in public places where keeping a distance of two metres is difficult.

Progression to stage two will be determined by the success of stage one, considering health-care system capacity, hospitalization and intensive care unit (ICU) cases, and infection rates. For more information, visit alberta.ca/RelaunchStrategy.

