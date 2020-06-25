  • June 25, 2020
Brain Injury Awareness Month: Minister Sawhney

Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney issued the following statement on Brain Injury Awareness Month:

“June is Brain Injury Awareness Month across Canada. Every year, about 5,000 Albertans suffer a head injury, which can impact their lives in many ways.

“People with an acquired brain injury may need to relearn a variety of skills and will need support from their friends, family and community as they move forward on their brain injury journey.

“We will continue to work with communities, advocates and service providers to help Albertans with brain injuries return to work, learn new skills and connect to opportunities.

“Brain Injury Awareness Month is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the difficulties individuals with an acquired brain injury experience. I encourage you to take a minute to learn about brain injuries and the services available.”

