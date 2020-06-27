Boating Advisory Issued for Calgary’s Rivers on June 25, 2020

The City of Calgary is again issuing a boating advisory for the Bow and Elbow Rivers due to higher expected flow rates. Calgarians are advised against boating and all other watercraft activities on the Elbow and Bow Rivers during this time.

No flooding over riverbanks is expected, however, flows on the Bow and Elbow are expected to increase significantly due to anticipated precipitation. This will make conditions on and near the rivers more dangerous.

Members of Calgary Fire Department Aquatics Team will be monitoring the rivers while the advisory is in place. The City advises everyone to stay off the Elbow and Bow Rivers until conditions return to lower levels and the advisory is lifted.

It is also important for Calgarians near the rivers to be aware of high flow levels. Calgarians are urged to:

Exercise caution around river banks as the fast-moving water can cause erosion and destabilization of river banks.

Warn their children about the dangers of fast-moving water, particularly those residents who live near the rivers.

Cyclists and pedestrians should watch for low-lying areas where the river can submerge the pathways

Keep pets away from fast moving water.

Remove lawn furniture and other portable items off the river bank.

The City encourages all water users to familiarize themselves with safety practice bylaws and safety alerts on calgary.ca/watersafety and monitor flow levels at rivers.alberta.ca. River conditions are unpredictable this time of year and can change without warning such as when we experience sudden thunderstorms that result in rapid, short duration increases in flow.

Learn more about river flow rates – what is normal, and when flooding begins, on The City’s River Flow Rates webpage.

Pathway closures

Visit calgary.ca/pathwayclosures for up to date information on pathway closures.