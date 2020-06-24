Bloomin’ Turner Valley Contest

Turner Valley is growing…some of the vest and most beautiful floral display in the Foothills! Show us your bloomers and you could win a $100 for first place and $50 for the runner up in each category. Mayor Crane and Council will judge the entries beginning July 24 with the awards being announced on August 7. The categories are as follows:

Home Grown Favourite: residential flower display

Best Business or Non-Residential Display

Community Spirit: a garden/flower box display that lifts spirits

Conservation and environmental award: use of xeriscaping methods, water conservation, gardens or displays using recycled materials

Creative Kids’ Gardening: includes flowers, vegetables, bee boxes, bat or bird houses.

Contest Rules:

Open to all Turner Valley residents (families or individuals), businesses, and organizations. Entries must include name, address, and a phone number with a photo Submit your entry to admin@turnervalley.ca by July 24 Photos and addresses must be provided

Personal information will be used in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIP).