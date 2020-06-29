Black Diamond Will Reward Local Shopping for Canada Day

Shop local for Canada Day and enter to win a prize pack courtesy of the Town of Black Diamond and local merchants.

Visit local merchants and eateries on July 1 and save your receipts. A winner will be drawn from the entries with the greatest number of receipts. The more businesses you visit, the better your chances of winning.

Write your name and phone number on the back of your receipts and staple them together. Bring them into the town office by Friday, July 10 at 4:00pm. Draw will be held on Monday, July 13. Entries can also be deposited to the night drop off box.

One receipt per business, no minimum spend.