Black Diamond and Turner Valley Agree to Take the Next Step in Amalgamation Process

July 23, 2020

Black Diamond and Turner Valley Councils agreed to take the next step in the Amalgamation process by agreeing to notify the Minister of Municipal Affairs of their joint intent to formally enter amalgamation negotiations.

Adopted in 2012, the Friendship Agreement formalized a commitment between the two towns to collaborate toward expanded shared services and improved communications.

That same spirit of cooperation has led both Councils to take the next step in the municipal relationship. Black Diamond Mayor Ruth Goodwin states, “This is a natural progression of the many collaborative initiatives that our Towns have undertaken, especially in the last ten years or so. We recognize that this is just the beginning of the formal process but look forward to the productive and positive steps towards formally amalgamating the two Towns”. In Turner Valley, Mayor Barry Crane indicates that, “this is the first step in a deliberate process that will help us iron out the details of what a new single municipality will look like. Council looks forward to a successful process in the months to come.”

Amalgamation discussions are not new, having been visited several times over the past few decades. Most recently, a feasibility study was completed in 2017. Public engagement will continue throughout this process. Black Diamond and Turner Valley Councils and administration are working closely with the Province of Alberta throughout the process. The end goal being a completed report on negotiations and application for amalgamation to the Minister of Municipal Affairs.