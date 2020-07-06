Bicyclist Suffers Serious Injuries on Highway 1 Near Canmore

On July 2, 2020 at approximately 1145 hrs Canmore RCMP responded to a call of an injured bicyclist on Highway 1, around 1 km East of Lac Des Arcs. The bicyclist had been riding eastbound on Highway 1 when it appears he lost control and fell, striking his head on the road. The 74 year old male from Canmore suffered serious, life threatening injuries in this incident and was transported from the scene by STARS air ambulance.

There were numerous witnesses to the incident and a number of people stopped to provide assistance to the male until EMS arrived on scene.

The incident is still under investigation. Road conditions were bare and dry, but it was very windy in the area. It does not appear the male was wearing a helmet. There was a loaded trailer attached to the bicycle at the time of the incident.