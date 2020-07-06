  • July 6, 2020
  • Last Update July 6, 2020 2:27 pm
  • Alberta, Canada
Gateway Gazette

Bicyclist Suffers Serious Injuries on Highway 1 Near Canmore

Gateway Gazette ContributorBy Gateway Gazette Contributor 3 hours ago
0 13 Less than a minute

On July 2, 2020 at approximately 1145 hrs Canmore RCMP responded to a call of an injured bicyclist on Highway 1, around 1 km East of Lac Des Arcs.  The bicyclist had been riding eastbound on Highway 1 when it appears he lost control and fell, striking his head on the road.  The 74 year old male from Canmore suffered serious, life threatening injuries in this incident and was transported from the scene by STARS air ambulance.  

There were numerous witnesses to the incident and a number of people stopped to provide assistance to the male until EMS arrived on scene. 

The incident is still under investigation.  Road conditions were bare and dry, but it was very windy in the area.  It does not appear the male was wearing a helmet.  There was a loaded trailer attached to the bicycle at the time of the incident.

You can share this post!

Related Articles

RCMP Updates

Missing 46-year-old Woman from Dalhousie, N.B. May be…

  • July 2, 2020
RCMP Updates

RCMP Reminds Albertans to Drive Sober

  • June 30, 2020
Grassroots

Okotoks RCMP Receive Call for Help to Assist…

  • June 27, 2020

Leave a Reply