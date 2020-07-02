Bell Fireworks Spectacular at Stampede Park

FRIDAY, JULY 3 & SUNDAY, JULY 12
START TIME: 11 P.M.
The lights may be out at Stampede Park, but the sky will be full of lights with the Bell Fireworks Spectacular. Let’s kick-off Stampede 2020 with a dazzling display of fireworks on Friday, July 3. We’re taking them higher so you can view them from a distance…while still physical distancing. If you can see the city skyline, you’ll be able to see the fireworks!
The Bell Fireworks Spectacular will also cap off this year’s Stampede on Sunday, July 12. Your last chance to keep the community spirit alive and send off the 2020 celebration.
The fireworks will be broadcast live on both nights, and accompanied by a custom soundtrack created exclusively for the Bell Fireworks Spectacular.
HOW TO ENJOY THE BELL FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR:
July 3 & 12 at 11 p.m.
- Live Broadcast on CTV Calgary and streamed live via their website
- Synchronized live radio soundtrack broadcast on Funny 1060 AM
Find a safe spot to view the show. As Alberta continues to restrict mass gatherings, all public health orders to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19 must be followed. See Stampeding Safely below for more details.
- Stampede Park remains closed to the public – vehicle and pedestrian traffic nor any mass gatherings will be permitted as Stampede Park is designated as a Fireworks Hot Zone. No additional on-site entertainment or activities will be occurring on Friday, July 3 and Sunday, July 12.
- The health and safety of our community remains the top priority for the Calgary Stampede. As Alberta continues to restrict mass gatherings, the current public health measures still apply when gathering outdoors. All public health orders to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19 must be followed. Visit the Government of Alberta website for further details.
- Stay safe and healthy. If you go out, spread out. Practice physical distancing when you are outdoors as well as indoors.
- Stay at least 6 feet/2 meters apart from people outside your immediate household at all times.
- If you are outdoors and the area is crowded, leave and head to a less crowded area.
- Don’t gather in groups, or with people outside your immediate household.
- If you have any symptoms (fever, cough, fatigue, etc.), stay home and isolate.
- Wear a cloth face covering in public settings where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.
- Wash your hands frequently, or use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands with soap and water.
- Stay safe and healthy. You can enjoy outdoor activities as long as you follow all public health orders,including physical distancing and gathering restrictions.