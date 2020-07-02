Bell Fireworks Spectacular at Stampede Park

FRIDAY, JULY 3 & SUNDAY, JULY 12

START TIME: 11 P.M.

The lights may be out at Stampede Park, but the sky will be full of lights with the Bell Fireworks Spectacular. Let’s kick-off Stampede 2020 with a dazzling display of fireworks on Friday, July 3. We’re taking them higher so you can view them from a distance…while still physical distancing. If you can see the city skyline, you’ll be able to see the fireworks!

The Bell Fireworks Spectacular will also cap off this year’s Stampede on Sunday, July 12. Your last chance to keep the community spirit alive and send off the 2020 celebration.

The fireworks will be broadcast live on both nights, and accompanied by a custom soundtrack created exclusively for the Bell Fireworks Spectacular.

HOW TO ENJOY THE BELL FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR:

July 3 & 12 at 11 p.m.

Live Broadcast on CTV Calgary and streamed live via their website

Synchronized live radio soundtrack broadcast on Funny 1060 AM

Find a safe spot to view the show. As Alberta continues to restrict mass gatherings, all public health orders to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19 must be followed. See Stampeding Safely below for more details.