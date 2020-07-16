Bar U Ranch National Historic Site RE-OPENING ADDITIONAL VISITOR SERVICES

Longview, Alberta, July 13, 2020 – Starting July 13, 2020, Bar U Ranch National Historic Site will re-open some additional visitor services.

Visitors will have access to the following services and facilities:

· Parking lot;

· Admission to the national historic site and access to public washrooms;

· National Historic Site grounds;

· The new 3 km Pekisko Creek Hiking Trail throughout the entire site;

· A new Stoney Nakoda tipi camp by Pekisko Creek;

· Percheron horse wagon ride (with physical distancing protocols in place);

· Limited access to the interiors of some historic buildings;

· Staff working on traditional ranching tasks throughout the historic core of the site.

The following services and facilities are not available at the Bar U Ranch:

· The restaurant is closed for the season;

· The gift shop is closed until further notice;

· Access to the interior of some historic buildings remains closed;

· No ‘cowboy coffee’ or baked goods offered on site until further notice;

· Group activities, special events and facility rentals are suspended at this summer;

· The Bar U Ranch volunteer program is suspended until further notice

Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Bar U Ranch website before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect, and how to prepare for their visit.

The health and safety of visitors and employees is of utmost importance to the Government of Canada. Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.

Visiting a national historic site will be different than in previous years. Some national historic sites may reduce the number of visitors allowed to enter at one time to ensure physical distancing and some areas, rooms or buildings may remain closed for health and safety reasons. Some national historic sites may remain closed.

Visitors are reminded that if they plan to travel outside of their home province to visit a Parks Canada place, they must follow the applicable provincial or territorial travel restrictions. Some provinces and territories allow only essential or limited inbound travel at this time while others require those entering to follow a period of self-isolation.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit and what services may be available. Visitors should check pc.gc.ca before they travel.

This year Canada Historic Places Day will be celebrated throughout the months of July and August. Parks Canada and the National Trust for Canada have developed a website aimed at promoting virtual engagement and exploration of our treasured sites. Visit: https://historicplacesday.ca/.