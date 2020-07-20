As the Peak of Summer Approaches, Calgary Humane Society Reminds Pet Owners Not to Leave Pets in Vehicles

Every summer, animal protection authorities are inundated with calls about dogs left in hot cars. While most offending owners do not mean to cause harm to their pet, leaving an animal in a vehicle in warm weather can be incredibly dangerous to the health of the animals. Animals are safer left at home.

The consequences of leaving an animal in a hot vehicle can be severe:

The pet: Some breeds are more susceptible to heat stroke than others but even a short time in a hot car can have lasting effects on the health of the animal up to and including organ failure and death.

The vehicle: Attending authorities may need to remove the pet from the vehicle, which may mean vehicle damage in the form of a broken window.

The legal consequences: It is illegal to leave an animal in a hot car. Failure to comply could result in legal consequences for the offender including: seizure of the animal, charges, fines, prohibitions and even jail time.

Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations says: “Hot car calls are frustrating for authorities because they are so avoidable. For the benefit of everyone involved: you, your pet, the responding agency, please just leave your pet at home if you are unable to remain with the pet for the duration of your outing. These are truly emergency, life and death calls. If you see something, say something.”

