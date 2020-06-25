Archie and Janet Hogg Park is Open for Camping by Online Reservation Only

As of June 15th you can book your camp spot online.

In preparation for you to make a reservation through the online system you must have a Traveler’s Account with Camp Reservations Canada to make your camping reservation- Click Here

Video on how to create a Traveler’s Account – Click Here

Video on how to make a booking – Click Here

Upper Loop campsite availability is scheduled online to July 5.

Watch for more availability coming soon!

Phone reservations will not be accepted.

Due to COVID-19, up to nine (9) sites in the upper loop will be available for reservation to comply with Physical distancing requirements.

Lower Loop is closed until further notice.

Day Use is closed until further notice.

No Group Camping until further notice.

Reservations are limited to residents of Alberta at this time.

RIVER SAFETY

Campers and visitors to the park are reminded to be cautious near the river and along the banks.

Important information about camping during COVID-19.

Campers must comply with these rules and regulations to keep you safe during your visit.

Hogg Park Campground is closed to all visitors except for registered campers.

Hogg Park Campground is operating at 50% capacity to enable social and physical distancing of 9 m apart for each campsite.

ALL Tenting Sites are CLOSED.

1 unit per site with maximum 6 members from the same household.

You MUST camp in a self contained unit (RV, Motorhome, Travel Trailer) and use your own water, functioning toilet, shower, and bathroom facilities.

NO Water on site.

Toilets and picnic shelters are CLOSED.

Gatherings on individual campsites is NOT PERMITTED to comply with safe physical distancing.

Group Camp A and B are closed for camping and have been repurposed as shared space for registered campers.

No gatherings with more than 15 people are permitted. Social and physical distancing of 2 metres is mandatory.

Registered campers are not permitted to have visitors.

Day Use Area is closed to the public, but open for registered campers.

Campground Caretakers are not allowed to collect your garbage or recycling. Campers are to use the large animal proof garbage bin provided.

Each site will be sanitized after each use by the Campground Caretaker.

Campground Information :

No serviced sites

No WiFi or consistent cell service in the park.

Maximum number of consecutive registered nights is 7

Pets are permitted, but must be kept on leash and under control

Please clean up after your pet.

Check Out time is 11:30am

Quiet time is 11pm to 7am

Permit holders are personally responsible for the cleanliness of their site.

Campfires are not permitted during Burning Bans in Foothills County.

Firearms and fireworks and their use is prohibited in the park.

Alcohol is restricted to campsites.

Archie and Janet Park is considered a public place. A person must not smoke, vape or consume Cannabis in any public place. Foothills Bylaw 43/2018.

We look forward to you camping in Archie and Janet Hogg Park!