Applications are Open for the 2020-21 RCMP National Youth Advisory Committee

Edmonton – Applications for the RCMP National Youth Advisory Committee (NYAC) are now open to Canadian residents between the ages of 13 and 21. The RCMP NYAC brings together up to 100 youth from across Canada to discuss important issues that they face in their respective communities. The NYAC provides valuable input to RCMP policies, programs and strategies.

Split into two age groups (13-17 and 18-21), members will meet on moderated, private online forums to discuss youth trends, RCMP programs, as well as youth crime and victimization issues.

The NYAC allows youth to:

· Help shape RCMP youth strategies and programs

· Interact with others across Canada

· Share viewpoints and develop critical thinking skills

· Hear from RCMP officers and experts

· Access opportunities to get involved with local organizations, and

· Obtain a reference letter and 20 community service hours.

To apply to be a part of the next NYAC, request the application package via email at RCMP.Youth-Jeunesse.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. The deadline to apply is September 11, 2020.