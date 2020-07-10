  • July 10, 2020
  • Last Update July 9, 2020 10:26 am
  • Alberta, Canada
Gateway Gazette

Applications are Open for the 2020-21 RCMP National Youth Advisory Committee

Gateway Gazette ContributorBy Gateway Gazette Contributor 2 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read

Edmonton – Applications for the RCMP National Youth Advisory Committee (NYAC) are now open to Canadian residents between the ages of 13 and 21. The RCMP NYAC brings together up to 100 youth from across Canada to discuss important issues that they face in their respective communities. The NYAC provides valuable input to RCMP policies, programs and strategies.

2020-21 RCMP National Youth Advisory Committee

Split into two age groups (13-17 and 18-21), members will meet on moderated, private online forums to discuss youth trends, RCMP programs, as well as youth crime and victimization issues.

The NYAC allows youth to:

·      Help shape RCMP youth strategies and programs

·      Interact with others across Canada

·      Share viewpoints and develop critical thinking skills

·      Hear from RCMP officers and experts

·      Access opportunities to get involved with local organizations, and 

·      Obtain a reference letter and 20 community service hours.

To apply to be a part of the next NYAC, request the application package via email at RCMP.Youth-Jeunesse.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. The deadline to apply is September 11, 2020.

You can share this post!

Related Articles

RCMP Updates

RCMP Announces Newly Funded Police Officer and Civilian…

  • July 9, 2020
RCMP Updates

Kananaskis RCMP Search for Missing Hikers Ends in…

  • July 9, 2020
RCMP Updates

High River RCMP – Shoplifting at No Frills

  • July 9, 2020

Leave a Reply