Applaud Albertans for Stepping Up for Seniors

Nominations for the 2020 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards will recognize Albertans who are investing time, energy and resources to help seniors during the pandemic.

COVID-19 has changed how Albertans live their daily lives, and seniors have been deeply affected. Across Alberta, countless individuals and groups, including seniors themselves, have stepped up in new and innovative ways to ensure their friends, neighbours and community members have the supports they need during this difficult time. From introducing special store hours, making daily telephone calls to check in, or dropping off groceries and prescriptions, Albertans are making a difference when it is needed most.

“Now, more than ever, it is important to honour the outstanding individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations who are stepping up to support seniors. I encourage Albertans to think about the people, companies and organizations they know who are doing this important work and nominate them for a Minister’s Seniors Service Award.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 11. Details on the award categories and nomination process can be found at alberta.ca/MSSA.

All nominees will be recognized online, and award recipients will be publicly honoured in the fall.

New award categories

The 2020 awards will feature new categories and subcategories to recognize those who have exemplified leadership and compassion to serve Alberta seniors during this difficult time.

Categories:

Individuals

Businesses

Non-profit organizations

Subcategories:

Volunteerism

Philanthropy

Innovation

Outstanding service

Quick facts

June 1 to 7 is Seniors’ Week in Alberta.

Alberta is home to more than 640,000 seniors.

