Another 20 Million Masks Ready for Distribution

Free non-medical masks will soon be back at A&W, McDonald’s Canada, and Tim Hortons locations across Alberta.

Distribution of masks through these restaurant partners will resume on July 13. More details will be included with the official launch announcement.

In June, 20 million masks were distributed through restaurant partners, municipalities, long-term care facilities, First Nations and Metis Settlements, and other organizations. Alberta is the only province in Canada to take this important step to help limit the spread of COVID-19 throughout the province.

“The first phase of free mask distribution in Alberta was a huge success and the response was an incredible show of community support. Thank you to all Albertans who are doing their part to keep each other safe as we move through stage two of relaunch.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

Wearing a non-medical mask when it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing of two metres is one way we can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 as we relaunch our province. This initiative is a key part of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy to safely reopen our economy while protecting Albertans from COVID-19.

In addition to the masks now being resupplied to restaurant partner locations, government is also providing more masks to:

Municipalities without easy access to a restaurant partner location

First Nations and Metis Settlements

Places of worship

Transit services provincewide, including in Calgary and Edmonton 7-Eleven Canada is providing no-cost shipping of masks from the government’s warehouses to transit system operators across the province

Seniors organizations and independent living facilities

Long-term care and supportive living facilities

Women’s shelters, homeless shelters and street outreach programs

Addiction treatment centres

Other organizations that have highlighted a need for masks

Quick facts

Mask use is not mandatory; they are an option for situations where maintaining a distance of two metres is not possible.

This program is intended to supplement an individual’s own efforts to acquire non-medical masks. Albertans who wish to use non-medical masks are encouraged to purchase their own supply from local retailers in addition to using those provided by government.

Contact 211 for assistance if you cannot access a restaurant partner or access masks through alternate municipal or community providers.

Alberta 211 is a community service partner supporting the distribution of masks. Any concerns or complaints about the distribution of masks should be directed to the feedback form on alberta.ca/masks.

Instructions for proper care and use of non-medical masks are available at alberta.ca/masks.

7-Eleven Canada is providing logistics support to ship non-medical masks to transit system operators across the province.

