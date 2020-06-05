ALS Awareness Month: Minister Shandro

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro issued the following statement on ALS Awareness Month:

“Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a devastating and fatal neurodegenerative disease that can strike anyone, regardless of age, gender or ethnicity.

“About 3,000 Canadians over age 18 are living with ALS. An even greater number live with the pain of watching a loved one deteriorate from this rapidly progressive disease.

“June is ALS Awareness Month and I encourage Albertans to learn more about ALS and those who suffer from it. I also ask you to think about the caregivers, health-care professionals and researchers who play a vital role in the life of someone living with ALS.

“ALS has no known cause and there is no cure – but there is still hope. Through ongoing research, we continue to learn more about the disease, and with support from donors and fundraising initiatives, better treatments and an eventual cure are possible.

“I want to acknowledge the ALS Society of Alberta for the work it does to make life better for people living with ALS and their families, and for its ongoing efforts to help find a cure, including the annual Walk to End ALS. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s walk will happen virtually on ALS Global Awareness Day, June 21. I encourage you to visit the ALS Society’s website to learn how you can participate or donate.”