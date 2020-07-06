Albertans Donate Generously to COVID-19 Campaigns

The province thanks Albertans for donating $5 million to charities participating in the charitable giving matching donation program.

The Government of Alberta supported COVID-19 response efforts by offering to match donations up to $2 million to eight designated Alberta-based registered charities made between April 15 and May 31. Albertans’ donations, combined with government’s matching dollars, raised about $7 million for the designated COVID-19 fundraising campaigns. Donations will help feed the hungry, care for seniors, support at-risk children, and keep Albertans employed.

“Albertans have come together to help others during a time when we are all struggling with different challenges due to COVID-19. As we begin the road to recovery, we thank Albertans for their overwhelming response and for kindly donating to help these fundraising campaigns so they can continue to meet the needs of vulnerable communities. Every donation matters, and we are hearing amazing stories about the great work our partner charities are doing to get dollars quickly to local charities delivering services to Albertans in need.”

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“Thanks to the generosity of Albertans and the Government of Alberta’s matching program, millions of dollars have been raised to support people most at risk during COVID-19. We’ve been able to work with local partners, philanthropists, and a strong network of social agencies to quickly provide help with basic needs like food, shelter, mental health supports, technology, and personal protective equipment. This has made a huge difference in our communities at a time when many Albertans are struggling with unemployment, poverty, isolation, homelessness and other challenges. As the province moves from emergency response to recovery, we will continue to help vulnerable individuals, families, children and seniors. Thank you to Minister Aheer and the Government of Alberta for your tremendous support.”Karen Young, president and CEO, United Way of Calgary and Area

COVID-19 fundraising programs play an important role in ensuring donations flow through to local community-based non-profits and charitable organizations delivering services to vulnerable Albertans. We salute the following partner organizations for making this initiative such a success through their campaigns:

United Way of the Capital Region – Local Love in a Global Crisis Campaign

United Way Calgary and Area – COVID-19 Community Response Fund

United Way Central Alberta – COVID-19 Community Response Fund

Calgary Foundation – COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Program

Edmonton Community Foundation – COVID Rapid Response Fund

Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta – COVID Response for Southeast Alberta

Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta – COVID Response and Recovery Grants Program

Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta – Better Together COVID-19 Response Fund/Community Kitchen and Food Bank Fund

Related information

Multimedia