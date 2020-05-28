Alberta Trims Training for Barbers

A new apprenticeship path for barbers will streamline training and help get Albertans back to work sooner.

Alberta has expanded the hairstylist apprenticeship program to include barber certification, enabling apprentices to choose the path that best meets their needs.

The new barber certification path enables apprentices to streamline their training and achieve certification in half the time. Hairstylist apprentices wishing to switch programs or who are currently working as a barber can receive credit for training they have already completed.

“As we work to safely and gradually reopen businesses, it’s critical that we connect people to jobs. These changes will help Albertans quickly train for a rewarding career, and support our barbers as they get back to work. These changes also align with Alberta’s Skills for Jobs agenda to recognize the value of skilled trades education and encourage more Albertans to pursue rewarding careers in the trades to meet labour market demands.”

Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

“When there is an opportunity to remove red tape, it is always welcome news. This streamline in training will encourage more Albertans to pursue a rewarding career in the trades and help get people back to work sooner.”Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, MLA for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville, and chair, Skilled Trades Caucus

“We are very excited about the improvements and recognition the industry is receiving from the Government of Alberta. These changes mean students can receive specialized training and expand their employment opportunities within our industry sooner. This new apprenticeship path provides Albertans with a chance to broaden their skill set and find stable employment in an industry that is resilient to economic downturns.”Moe Sweiss, executive director, Canada School of Barbering

“The new barber certification program is a great opportunity for men and women across Alberta to become part of an amazing industry that is always evolving, as well as recession-proof. Students will be taught essential skills, then have opportunities to sharpen their talents, staying on the cutting edge throughout their career. In just one short year, anyone can gain the knowledge and training to become a certified barber. Those skills will last a lifetime.”Jeni Ezeala, red seal hairstylist, and member, Hairstyle Provincial Apprenticeship Committee

Quick facts

Previously, barbers would need to complete the full two-year hairstyling apprenticeship program in order to earn a credential.

The scope of work for barber certification includes cutting, shaving, and trimming of hair on the face, nape and head, as well as providing recommendations for scalp care.

The new barber program is a 12-month term, with 10 weeks of classroom instruction and 1,450 hours of on-the-job learning.

