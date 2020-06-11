Alberta Spotlight is Online to Help Musicians Reach You

The province is proud to be working side by side with artists to support our talented musicians as we navigate through COVID-19.

Alberta Music, the National Music Centre, CKUA and Stagehand are partnering with support from the province to deliver Alberta Spotlight, a weekly online concert series featuring Alberta musicians. The funding will go directly to Alberta artists who will be performing. Many have lost income due to cancelled performances because of necessary public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Music can bring us together as a community and lift our spirits. Alberta Spotlight online concerts will certainly bring moments of joy as we relaunch. This is a prime opportunity for us to show our support for rising music stars in our province.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Alberta musicians Nuela Charles, Reuben and the Dark, and Ariane Mahrÿke Lemire will launch the Alberta Spotlight series on June 11, at 4:30 p.m.

“For over 35 years, Alberta Music, the provincial music industry association, has been committed to advocating for artists through outreach and the fostering of partnerships. Programs like this really emphasize the value and impact these partnerships have. The Alberta Spotlight series will be a positive step towards alleviating some of the financial stress faced by artists in the music sector. It’s wonderful that we’re able to acknowledge Alberta artists and their contribution to our collective well-being, shine the spotlight on them and say thank you.”Carly Klassen, executive director, Alberta Music

“The National Music Centre launched the Alberta Spotlight series brand in 2018 with the aim of shining a light on the talent that exists in our own backyard. This partnership with our friends in the Alberta music community allows us to expand the program and represents our shared belief in the power of music to bring happiness, comfort and healing to so many during this period of social distancing.”Andrew Mosker, president and CEO, National Music Centre

“Through good times and bad, CKUA has been connecting Albertans through music, arts and culture for over 92 years. At this precious point in history we are honoured to be a part of Alberta Spotlight, providing an opportunity for artists to perform and connect with audiences when they, and we, need it most. Artists are part of the heart and soul of our province, and this showcase of diverse Albertan music will help demonstrate just how vital they are to our community.”Marc Carnes, CEO, CKUA

“Stagehand’s ability to connect artists with opportunities through our web platform has been vital during this new era of livestreaming. We’re excited to partner on the Alberta Spotlight series to enable new ways for local musicians to reach a wider audience, virtually.”Derek Manns, co-founder and CEO, Stagehand

Artists will perform in their own homes and studios with concerts available online at ckua.com/albertaspotlight. Each concert will feature up to five artists and run weekly throughout the summer. Musicians can apply to perform through albertamusic.org. From folk to rap, Albertans will have a variety of music genres to enjoy throughout the series. Fans will also have the ability to tip performers.

Quick facts

The Alberta Music Industry Association is a non-profit, service-based association dedicated to helping professionals in the music industry succeed in their careers. Founded in 1984, it builds, connects, and inspires a dynamic Alberta music industry.

The National Music Centre (NMC) is an independent non-profit charitable organization dedicated to amplifying the love, sharing and understanding of music. In 2016, the NMC opened its new facility, Studio Bell, in the heart of Calgary’s East Village with on-site programming that includes education programs, performances, artist incubation and exhibitions.

CKUA began in 1927, and today the radio network operates 16 FM frequencies throughout Alberta. It is renowned for its support of local, independent, non-commercial artists.

Stagehand is an Alberta-based company that developed and hosts a web-based platform connecting Artists with venues to book and promote live events.

