Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Reopens

We are incredibly excited to have reopened our doors to the public on Thursday, July 2.

It has been a long time coming, but the closure provided us with time to make necessary changes and updates throughout the Hall of Fame.

As per Alberta Health Services’ guidelines, we will be cleaning the facility on a regular basis, including wiping down and disinfecting surfaces; providing access to hand sanitizer; and encouraging our visitors to maintain social distancing.

On June 30, OP Fire and Safety’s Glen Carritt sprayed Bacoban, a water-based disinfectant from Germany, throughout our facility to provide an extra level of protection against COVID-19.

Alberta Sports Hall of Fame reopening tips

Here are a few tips to make your next visit to the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame a safe and fun one:

Please read the sandwich board outside the main entrance before entering.

Do not enter the facility if you are feeling ill.

Please follow the directional arrows and use hand sanitizer before, during and after your visit.

We can’t wait to see you!

Please call (403) 341-8614 or email info@albertasportshall.ca if you have any questions.