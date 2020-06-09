Alberta RCMP Shares Commercial and Passenger Vehicle Safety Tips

Edmonton – Summer in Alberta usually means more trucks, tractor-trailers and buses will be on the road. This greater mix of large vehicles increases the risk of commercial and passenger vehicle collisions.

Alberta RCMP encourages road users to practise the following traffic safety tips:

Drivers of commercial vehicles: Maintain sufficient following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. (Alberta Transportation 2015)

Drivers of passenger vehicles: Make sure to stay far enough behind big trucks to see both side mirrors on the truck. If you can’t see their mirrors, they can’t see you. (Alberta Transportation 2015)

Cyclists: Give each other a safe space in which to operate as motorists and cyclists.

Construction zones pose their own set of risks. Obey all signs, slow down, watch for road workers and always be prepared to stop. Remember, fines double in construction zones.

Riders of all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and other off-highway vehicles (OHV): Make sure you always wear proper safety gear and use age-appropriate ATVs.

“We all have a part to play in ensuring our own traffic safety and that of our road users,” says Superintendent Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs. “If you drive a passenger vehicle, pay extra attention to blind spots. If you drive a commercial vehicle, make sure it is always in good operating condition within the allowed weight limit.”

“In 2019, there were 36 fatal collisions involving semi-trucks in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions,” says Superintendent Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “We should all understand factors such as braking distances and blind spots associated with larger commercial vehicles. Respecting traffic rules improves the safety of all road users. Let’s all do our part to ensure safe travels and safe arrivals to our destinations.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.