Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit Investigating Suspicious Death

UPDATE

Gleichen, Alta. – On June 23, 2020 the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged an adult female in relation to a suspicious death reported on June 22, 2020 in Gleichen.

Rebecca Ann Yvette Raweater (33) of Siksika Nation has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Danny Junior Eagle Child (53) also of Siksika Nation.

A judicial release hearing was conducted and Raweater was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Siksika Nation Provincial Court on July 2, 2020.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in regard to this investigation. As these matters are now before the courts, the RCMP will not be commenting further.

No updates are anticipated.

Original Release

Gleichen, Alta. – On June 22, 2020 shortly after 5:00 p.m., Gleichen RCMP were dispatched to an assault that was occurring in the area of Main Street and 4 Avenue in Gleichen. EMS attended and an adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken carriage of the investigation as the death has been deemed as suspicious. An autopsy is being conducted today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to please contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

An update will be provided when more information becomes available.