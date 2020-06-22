Alberta RCMP Launch Reconciliation Strategy

Edmonton – This Sunday is National Indigenous Peoples Day. A time for us to come together as Canadians and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and exceptional contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples of Canada

In honour of National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21, D/Commr. Curtis Zablocki proudly raises the Treaty 6 flag at our Headquarters to celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and exceptional contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples of Canada.

Over the past eighteen months we have been building a formal Reconciliation Strategy, to guide us as a Division. Today, we start down a path towards Reconciliation by officially launching our strategy as a way to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with Indigenous communities, friends and family. We acknowledge and reaffirm our commitment to proudly serving the communities and people of Treaty 6, Treaty 7, Treaty 8, the Métis Nation of Alberta and Métis Settlements General Council.

To ensure inclusivity and balance, this strategy was built from working groups and feedback from Indigenous leaders, Elders, Advisors, communities and staff. Together we worked to re-evaluate how we deliver policing services; while ensuring we offer culturally sensitive supports, increase awareness and education to support Reconciliation, promote inclusion of Indigenous peoples within the RCMP, and increase engagement efforts with Indigenous communities. This is a living document that will allow the Alberta RCMP to continue to grow and adapt to the needs of our Indigenous community.

“The Alberta RCMP cares about our work, our communities and each other,” says Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, “Recognizing that Reconciliation must begin with hearing, understanding, and learning, this living document was built together with Indigenous Elders, leaders, advisors and “K” Division employees over the past 18 months. It is vital to strengthening our relationships, and maintaining the trust and confidence of our First Nations, Metis and Inuit citizens and employees.”