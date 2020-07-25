Alberta RCMP Integrated National Enforcement Team Lays Terrorism Charges

Calgary – As the result of an extensive and complex national security investigation spanning a 7-year period, the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in Alberta has laid charges in relation to terrorism-related offences.

Hussein Sobhe Borhot (34) of Calgary has been charged with:

· Participation in activity of terrorist group contrary to section 83.18 of the Criminal Code (3 counts)

· Commission of offence for terrorist group contrary to section 83.2 of the Criminal Code (1 count)

Between May 9, 2013 and June 7, 2014, Hussein Sobhe Borhot travelled to Syria where he contributed to activities of a terrorist group, the Islamic State (IS). During this time, Hussein Sobhe Borhot enlisted with IS, received training for the purpose of enhancing the ability of IS, knowingly participated or contributed to the activities of the group and knowingly committed the offence of kidnapping at the direction of, or in association with the terrorist group.

Following a judicial hearing, Hussein Sobhe Borhot was remanded into custodyand will be appearing onJuly 24, 2020 in Calgary Provincial Court.

“Canada is not immune to terrorist threats, and INSETs are key players defending Canada’s national security.” says Superintendent Stacey Talbot, Officer-in-Charge of “K” Division INSET. “Through an integrated law enforcement approach, the RCMP and its partners are in a better position to prevent, detect, deny and respond to threats to Canada’s national security.”

The investigation remains ongoing and could result in further arrests or charges. The announced charges are now before the courts and the RCMP will not be able to provide additional information at this time.

If you believe you’ve witnessed or are aware of any criminal extremism or suspicious activities that could pose a threat to national safety and security, we encourage you to report it to 1-800-420-5805 or email RCMPNSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.