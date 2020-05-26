  • May 26, 2020
Alberta RCMP Conducts Long Weekend Enforcement Operations

Edmonton – Alberta roads typically experience an influx of drivers during long weekends. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year was different than all others.

Throughout Canada Road Safety Week (May 12-18), Alberta RCMP focused enforcement operations on speeding, distracted and impaired driving.

Between May 15-18, 2020, there were three fatal and 19 non-fatal injury motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions. Alberta RCMP Traffic Services issued over 1,700 speeding tickets and over 50 distracted driving tickets.

The RCMP reminds all road users, drivers, riders, passengers and pedestrians alike, that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving and riding decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

