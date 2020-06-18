Alberta Culture Days Online, All September Long

Government will support online and small venue events held Sept. 1-30, making it easier for communities to connect safely while celebrating Alberta’s arts and culture.

Now that September is designated Month of the Artist in the province, Alberta Culture Days celebrations will elevate our amazing local artists. Communities and organizations can apply for grants to put on events that help build partnerships, showcase homegrown talent, and boost existing cultural programs.

“Alberta Culture Days connects us to an endless array of cultural celebration that makes Alberta so special. It is a wonderful way for communities to experience Alberta’s largest celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit. I look forward to seeing what our dedicated event organizers have in store for the thousands of Albertans who will be attending!”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Cultural organizations, non-profits, libraries, schools, community groups, First Nations and Metis Settlements can apply for one of the following grants:

Feature Celebration Site, up to $10,000

Host Celebration Site, up to $5,000

Pop Up Celebration Site, up to $1,000

Alberta Culture Days is the largest celebration of the province’s heritage, arts, community spirit and cultural diversity. More than 100,000 people attended 424 events in 55 communities across the province last year.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, when millions of people join in Culture Days celebrations across the country.

Related information