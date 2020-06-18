  • June 18, 2020
  • Last Update June 18, 2020 10:41 am
  • Alberta, Canada
Gateway Gazette

Alberta Culture Days Online, All September Long

Gateway Gazette ContributorBy Gateway Gazette Contributor 3 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Government will support online and small venue events held Sept. 1-30, making it easier for communities to connect safely while celebrating Alberta’s arts and culture.

Now that September is designated Month of the Artist in the province, Alberta Culture Days celebrations will elevate our amazing local artists. Communities and organizations can apply for grants to put on events that help build partnerships, showcase homegrown talent, and boost existing cultural programs.

“Alberta Culture Days connects us to an endless array of cultural celebration that makes Alberta so special. It is a wonderful way for communities to experience Alberta’s largest celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit. I look forward to seeing what our dedicated event organizers have in store for the thousands of Albertans who will be attending!”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Cultural organizations, non-profits, libraries, schools, community groups, First Nations and Metis Settlements can apply for one of the following grants:

  • Feature Celebration Site, up to $10,000
  • Host Celebration Site, up to $5,000
  • Pop Up Celebration Site, up to $1,000

Alberta Culture Days is the largest celebration of the province’s heritage, arts, community spirit and cultural diversity. More than 100,000 people attended 424 events in 55 communities across the province last year.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, when millions of people join in Culture Days celebrations across the country.

Related information

You can share this post!

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Canadian Armed Forces Replaces Two 30-year-old Challenger Aircraft

  • June 18, 2020
Lifestyle

One Potato, Two Potatoes, Three Potatoes…More!

  • June 18, 2020
Lifestyle

Update 94: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta

  • June 18, 2020

Leave a Reply