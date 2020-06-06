Additional Funding for Bragg Creek Flood Mitigation

Additional funding for berms in Bragg Creek will help ensure the community is protected against a one-in-100-year flood, while supporting economic recovery.

The province has committed $9.4 million in additional funding for flood mitigation in Bragg Creek as part of the province’s pledge to provide adequate flood protection for communities upstream of the Springbank Reservoir. These projects are a component of the province’s overall flood mitigation strategy for southern Alberta. The Bragg Creek project is expected to create about 60 jobs during the construction phase.

“The recent flooding in northern Alberta has shown once again the devastating impact severe weather events can have on families, communities and the economy. That’s why it’s so important that we ensure high-priority flood mitigation projects are able to move forward, including the work planned for Bragg Creek.”Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

“Rocky View County is grateful to the Province of Alberta for this continuing strong support for the people of Bragg Creek. This top-up funding will ensure the project is completed and protect the community from flooding and eliminate a recurrence of what has been experienced in the past. Thank you to the province and Minister Nixon for the ongoing support!”Greg Boehlke, reeve, Rocky View County

“Bragg Creek was one of the most harmfully affected communities by the 2013 floods. Many of our homes and businesses have still not rebuilt to this day. This additional $9 million investment by our government for berms along the Elbow River is a step towards ensuring the community of Bragg Creek is protected against future unpredictable natural disasters.”Miranda Rosin, MLA for Banff-Kananaskis

The province previously provided $27.2 million for flood protection for Bragg Creek. The additional $9.4 million will allow Rocky View County to increase the length of the flood barriers to nearly four kilometres, replace Bracken Road Bridge and stabilize an additional 475 metres of riverbank. The $42.2-million project also includes funding from the federal government.

Bragg Creek is located upstream of the site of the future Springbank Reservoir, therefore community-level protection is necessary to mitigate the risk of flooding in the community.

The Bragg Creek flood mitigation project is managed by Rocky View County. Construction is expected to begin this year and be complete in 2023.

