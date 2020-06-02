20 Million Masks to be Distributed to Albertans

Government’s relaunch strategy includes providing free non-medical masks to Albertans who need them.

A&W, McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd. and Tim Hortons are partnering with the Alberta government to distribute non-medical masks at no cost through their drive-thru locations across the province, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Distribution will start in early June.

Government is also working with municipalities, First Nations communities, Metis Settlements and local agencies to distribute the non-medical masks to those who need them, such as people who depend on public transit.

This initiative is part of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy to safely begin removing public health restrictions and reopen our economy. For more information, visit alberta.ca/RelaunchStrategy.

“I want to thank A&W, McDonald’s Canada, Tim Hortons, and all of the other organizations and municipalities that have come together to help us distribute millions of masks. The collective response from leaders in government, public, and private sectors has been overwhelming and I am incredibly grateful to everyone involved.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

“A&W is very pleased to support the Government of Alberta with this great initiative. Our restaurants across the province have been quick to step up and help organize the distribution of masks, and are looking forward to welcoming Albertans at our drive-thrus.”Susan Senecal, president and CEO, A&W Canada

“McDonald’s Canada, together with our franchisees, have been committed to helping our communities throughout this pandemic. We welcome this opportunity to use our drive-thru operations to assist the Alberta government, and do the right thing for Albertans when they need us most.”Jeff Kroll, restaurant support officer and COVID Response lead, McDonald’s Canada

“Throughout the pandemic, the 1,500 Tim Hortons owners across Canada have been eagerly supporting their local communities and stepping up to answer calls for assistance. When we were asked by the Alberta government to help distribute masks through our drive-thrus we did not hesitate. We’re proud to have been asked to participate in this important program and do our part to help Alberta move forward on its relaunch strategy.”Mike Hancock, chief operating officer, Tim Hortons

Quick facts

Masks are provided in packages of four.

Masks will be available at almost 600 restaurant partner locations across Alberta.

Masks will be available only at drive-thrus, and only while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

About 95 per cent of Albertans are located within 10 kilometres of these drive-thrus.

Mask use is not mandatory; they are an option for situations where maintaining a physical distance of two metres is not possible.

The mask distribution program is intended to supplement an individual’s efforts to acquire non-medical masks. Albertans who wish to use non-medical masks are encouraged to purchase their own supply from local retailers in addition to using those provided by government.

Instructions for proper care and use of non-medical masks is available on alberta.ca/masks.

