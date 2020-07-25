Turner Valley RCMP Request Public Assistance in Locating Missing Male

  • July 24, 2020
Turner Valley, Alta. – On July 21, 2020 Turner Valley RCMP were advised that Robert Byron Lefthand (34) had not been in contact with his family since July 12, 2020.

Police were able to confirm Robert was in the Victoria Park area of Calgary the night of July 18, 2020.

Efforts to locate Robert have been unsuccessful. The Turner Valley RCMP are concerned for his well-being and wish to speak with him.

Robert Byron Lefthand is described as:

·         Brown hair

·         Brown eyes

·         5’9” Tall

·         210 lbs

·         Indigenous

Last known to be wearing:

·         Grey shirt

·         Beige shorts

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Lefthand, please contact the Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

