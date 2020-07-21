Cochrane RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

Morley, Alta. – Cochrane RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13 year old Tianna “TT” Medicine Shield . TT was last seen in Morley on July 19th, 2020 when she ran away from her caregiver. TT is described as follows:

5’5”

110 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Last seen wearing Grey sweater, black sweatpants, black high top sneakers

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with TT as soon as possible to ensure her safety. The RCMP are seeking any information in relation to TT’s whereabouts. Please contact the Cochrane RCMP Detachment at 403-870-3749 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.